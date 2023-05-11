Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

