Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,814 shares.The stock last traded at $567.00 and had previously closed at $602.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $990.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $620.60 and a 200 day moving average of $623.70.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atrion by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

