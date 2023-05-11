Barclays Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) to Equal Weight

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $450.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $580.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

NYSE NOC opened at $443.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $460.55 and its 200-day moving average is $487.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

