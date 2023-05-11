Barclays Trims Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Target Price to $21.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Bally’s Stock Performance

BALY stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Bally’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 124,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

