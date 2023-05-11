BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BRBR opened at $35.98 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
