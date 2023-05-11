Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after buying an additional 549,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $44.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

