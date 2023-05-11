Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

