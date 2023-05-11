Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,941 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Southern stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.