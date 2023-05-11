Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

PSX stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.59. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.