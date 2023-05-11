Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 20,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.