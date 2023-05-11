Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,148,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $344.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.51. The stock has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

