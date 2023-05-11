Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

