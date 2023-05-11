Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,536 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

