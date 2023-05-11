Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 927 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in GSK by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after buying an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,735 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($17.67) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.94) to GBX 1,730 ($21.83) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

