Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,553 shares of company stock worth $5,592,308. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,903,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 4,690.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.