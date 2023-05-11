Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Upgraded by Griffin Securities to “Buy”

Griffin Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,553 shares of company stock worth $5,592,308 in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $10,903,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 4,690.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

