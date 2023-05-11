Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder Sells $3,399,000.00 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $3,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00.

BMEA stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of -1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $470,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,791,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

