Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BFST opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $353.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.78. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.96%. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,600 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,600 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Smith acquired 3,650 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $50,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,660.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,250 shares of company stock worth $154,174. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.