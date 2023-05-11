Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.29, but opened at $39.79. Cactus shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 94,123 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Cactus

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

