California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $24,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.