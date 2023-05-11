Capital Analysts LLC Buys 3,557 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Copart by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 289,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 181,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

CPRT stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

