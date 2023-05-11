Capital Analysts LLC Has $461,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

NYSE TJX opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

