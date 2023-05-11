Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

