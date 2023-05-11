Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1,236.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.45%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Stories

