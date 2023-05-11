CEEK VR Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $52.20 million and $6.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018228 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,449.12 or 1.00082056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06621174 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,794,993.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

