Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. Celanese also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.
Celanese stock opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.54.
In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
