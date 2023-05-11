Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,054.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,743.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,596.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,077.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

