Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-5.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $133.13.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,231. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

