Christine H. H. Camp Purchases 953 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) Director Christine H. H. Camp bought 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $14,018.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $109,545.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CPF opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $385.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

