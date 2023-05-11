Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,611,000 after purchasing an additional 869,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

C opened at $46.37 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

