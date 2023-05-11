Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,157 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after purchasing an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

