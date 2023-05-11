Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace Sells 50,000 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CL opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.