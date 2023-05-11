Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
CLM stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.
