Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

CLM stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

