Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Coty updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-0.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.39 EPS.

Coty Stock Down 0.5 %

COTY stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coty by 957.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 194,370 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

