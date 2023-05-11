Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Avraham Shemesh Buys 587,714 Shares

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CMCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.