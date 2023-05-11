CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CSX were worth $46,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About CSX



CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

