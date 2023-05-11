Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Amit Agarwal Sells 151,900 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -318.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

