Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Truist Financial

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.68.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,412,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

