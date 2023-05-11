DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Announces Earnings Results

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Barclays upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,081.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,657 shares of company stock worth $6,360,812. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

