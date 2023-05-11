Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
D has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
