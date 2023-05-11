Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 6,477 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

XOM opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $435.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

