Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DUOL. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $147.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,684,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

