Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.35-$6.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.29.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

EA stock opened at $124.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.51.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

