ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.89. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 390,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

