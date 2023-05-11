Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Exact Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile



EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

