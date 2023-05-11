Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum upgraded Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Exact Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock worth $3,986,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.