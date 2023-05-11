Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

