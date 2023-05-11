First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Busey were worth $32,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Up 0.5 %

BUSE stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $947.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

BUSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,189. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $96,647.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,322 shares of company stock worth $259,618 and sold 14,302 shares worth $350,946. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

