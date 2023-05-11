First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $213.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

