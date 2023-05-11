First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.55.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $380.39 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

